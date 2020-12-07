ZIFA manager Wellington Mpandare says there are plans for the Warriors to have friendly matches ahead of the CHAN tournament but they are still waiting for approval from the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The association wants the national team play against a couple of local clubs as part of the preparations for next month’s tournament in Cameroon. Another friendly with Kenya has been lined up, possibly, in early January.

“There are still plans, and we still need to seek permission from the SRC. ,” Mpandare told H-Metro. “If they agree, we will have to talk to the clubs that we want to play against

“Friendly matches are important for us as we need to prepare for the tournament and we are hoping that they will give us the green light.”

A 34-member provisional squad of locally-based players started reporting for camp on Sunday.

The camp will run until December 20 before they break for Christmas and then resume on December 28 until they travel for the tournament.

