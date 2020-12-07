Another weekend of football action across the globe has passed by and here is how Zimbabwean players abroad fared for their respective outfits.

Knowldge Musona started and played the entire game as KAS Eupen edged Beerschot 1-0 in the Belgian Pro League.

The Warriors captain was deployed in central midfield and got a performance rating of 7.2, registering 32/39 accurate passes, won 4/8 duels and made five recoveries.

Teenage Hadebe started for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-1 stalemate with Instabul Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig.

The gangly defender made a total of seven clearances, two interceptions and won four and two arial and ground duels respectively.

Marshall Munetsi started for Stade de Reims in their goalless draw with Nice in the French Ligue 1. He played the entire game.

Also in the French top-flight , Tino Kadewere started for Oympique Lyon in their 3-1 win over Metz. He was later replaced by Mousa Dembele.

David Moyo played the entire game in Hamilton’s 1-0 victory over Kilmanorck in the Scottish Premiership.

Comments

comments