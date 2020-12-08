Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed two fresh injuries ahead of their return to the league action on Wednesday against Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium.

In a statement on Twitter, Amakhosi said Dumisani Zuma is nursing a hamstring injury while Kearyn Baccus has picked up a thigh muscle strain.

The club also announced on Monday that Samir Nurkovic will return to training this week while Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury.

Nurkovic, 28, has yet to feature for Chiefs this season and Frosler suffered his injury in the MTN8 semi-final against Orlando Pirates last month.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen

Related posts:

  1. Kaizer Chiefs transfer ban: Madagascan player vows not to honour FIFA punishment
  2. Tembo’s SuperSport revive title hopes with victory over Chiefs
  3. Tembo’s SuperSport hold Kaizer Chiefs
  4. Kaizer Chiefs name new coach