Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed two fresh injuries ahead of their return to the league action on Wednesday against Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium.

In a statement on Twitter, Amakhosi said Dumisani Zuma is nursing a hamstring injury while Kearyn Baccus has picked up a thigh muscle strain.

Prematch Injury Update: Dumsani Zuma has picked up a hamstring injury in training. Kearyn Baccus has a thigh muscle strain. Both players will undergo scanning and an update will be reported.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ZMJMAcZ4RM — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) December 8, 2020

The club also announced on Monday that Samir Nurkovic will return to training this week while Reeve Frosler is recovering well from his knee injury.

Nurkovic, 28, has yet to feature for Chiefs this season and Frosler suffered his injury in the MTN8 semi-final against Orlando Pirates last month.

