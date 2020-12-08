Manchester United shirt sponsor Chevrolet are reportedly ‘ready to bankroll’ Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese played for United between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 times in 292 appearances and won three Premier League titles, three domestic cups and the Champions League plus the first of his now five Ballon d’Ors.

The interest in re-signing the superstar follows after reports suggested that Juventus are thinking about selling Ronaldo due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Auto Esporte, Chevrolet – believe bringing the Portuguese back would be a shrewd business move as the American automobile company is convinced about the impact that the player has had on Juventus shirt sponsor Jeep’s sales over the last two years.

And also the fact that Juve’s shares rose by 30 per cent on the Milan stock exchange just a week after CR7’s arrival.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen