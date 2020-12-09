Khama Billiat has taken off his dreadlocks as he puts on a new hairstyle.

The Kaizer Chiefs star decided to bring a whole new appearance at the start of the 2020/21 season.

But just after two months, Billiat is back with his usual mohawk style. He posted on his Instagram story getting the hair cut.

Meanwhile, the thirty-year-old returns to action tonight with Chiefs against Black Leopards in the league at the FNB. He has played in eight games across all competitions this season, making four assists along the way.

