Ovidy Karuru has opened his scoring account at his new base – Black Leopards.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has netted a first-half brace in the match against his former side Kaizer Chiefs.

The first goal came after a blunder from Amakhosi keeper Itumeleng Khune who wanted to clear the ball to his player, but Karuru picked it up and scored in an open net on the 12th minute.

The 31-year old got his second of the day ten minutes later with a free header inside the box.

The match is currently in play with Leopards leading 2-0 at half-time.

