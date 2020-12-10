SuperSport United have appointed a new assistant – Thabo September – to head coach Kaitano Tembo.

September, a club legend as a player, will take the role of a second assistant in the first team and will also work as the first assistant to the DStv Diski Challenge side.

Speaking on the new appointment, Tembo said: “Thabo has been a loyal servant of the club both on and off the field. He has always set an example through dedication, discipline and professionalism.

“He has joined the first team as second assistant coach and works as well with our reserve team. This will help us bridge the gap between the first team and the reserve team in terms of having an identical philosophy from a playing and development point of view.

“Our objective is to prepare our young players for first team football and Thabo will play a crucial role in that regard.”

September’s first game on the bench is on next Tuesday against Kaizer Chiefs.

