Of late, there have been very few standout moments by Zimbabwean players in the DStv Premiership.

The South African Premiership is home to 21 local players and Zimbabwe is the most represented foreign country but unlike in the previous seasons, they have been relatively quite.

Last season’s standout performer, Lamontville Golden Arrows’s Knox Mutizwa, who scored an impressive 14 goals in the Covid-19-affected 2019/20 season, is not only still to get off the mark but is struggling to command a regular place under new coach Mandla Ncikazi.

Mutizwa’s countrymen at Abafana Bes’thende, particularly tough-tackling midfielder Dani ‘Deco’ Phiri and big goalkeeper Edmore ‘ZiKeeper’ Sibanda, have found the going tough as far as playing regularly is concerned, with Devine Lunga the only one who sometimes starts under Ncikazi.

At Kaizer Chiefs, Khama Billiat’s struggles are well-documented.

The diminutive winger only has one goal to his name under Gavin Hunt and one would say, on a lighter note though, that he has more hairstyles than goals this season.

Billiat’s teammate and vice captain Willard Katsande rarely starts for Amakhosi of late, with Hunt proffering young Njabulo Blom in the holding midfield position.

Understandably though for “King Salt”, he is 34 years old and not much is expected of him.

Terrence Dzvukamanja started well for Orlando Pirates after joining the Soweto giants but he has started in only one of their last four matches in all competitions.

The usually between the sticks for Baroka, Elvis Chipezeze, has not started in any of the Limpopo-based side’s last three league games.

One has to dip deep to find out what happened to Clive Augusto, a man who set the local premiership ablaze at Chicken Inn before crossing the Limpopo to join Maritzburg United.

Unconfirmed rumors say he was loaned to a National First Division side.

It is only AmaZulu, home to slippery Talent Chawapihwa and Buthoe Ncube, as well as at SuperSport United, where Kuda Mahachi, Onismor Bhasera, Evans Rusike, George Chigova ply their trade, where Zimbabwe players command regular places consistently.

In fact, Wednesday’s 2-2 draw between Kaizer Chiefs and Black Leopards, was the first time a Zimbabwean player was on the scoresheet in the league this season.

Are our flag bearers in the Rainbow Nation slumping or its too early to call?

Comments

comments