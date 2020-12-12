Terrence Dzvukamanja won his first silverware in South Africa after Orlando Pirates beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the MTN8 final played on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean forward didn’t feature in the game as he was an unused substitute but will get the medal, having made two appearances in the competition in which he also scored one goal.

The cup triumph happens in Dzvukamanja’s first season at Pirates after joining the Soweto giants ahead of this season from the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

Meanwhile, Celtic defender Ronald Pfumbidzai featured in the final but received a red card in the 49th minute for a foul on Thembinkosi Lorch inside the box.

The incident resulted in a penalty which Lorch converted to grab the winner.

