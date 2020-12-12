Marvelous Nakamba is on the bench in the Aston Villa’s away game against Wolves.

The midfielder has started on the bench in all the league games this season and was last involved in the play when the team won 7-2 against Liverpool in October.

Kick-off at 14:30 and the game is on SuperSport TV.

Here is the line-up.

This is how we line up to face Wolves this afternoon… #WOLAVL pic.twitter.com/IPA0U8mfI3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 12, 2020

