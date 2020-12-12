Reigning South African Premiership player of the year Temba Zwane believes his partnership at Mamelodi Sundowns with new arrivals Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus can surpass that of Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Keegan Dolly.

Famed as the ‘CBD’, the trio of Castro, Billiat and Dolly terrorized defenses in the South African top-flight in the 2015/16 season, scoring a combined 25 league goals in helping Masandawana to the title and also CAF Champions League glory.

This time though, the new ‘Brothers of Destruction’ in the South African top division are Zwane, Shalulile and Erasmus, and Mshishi, as Zwane is fondly known across the Limpopo, opines that they can do better than the CBD.

“We can do it‚ why not‚” he said when asked if its possible, as cited by South African publication Times Live.

“We have quality and we have started the season very well‚ we just need to continue with what we have been doing and be consistent. My aim is to improve the Themba Zwane of last season and help my team to win more trophies‚ that’s all.”

“It has been good having Erasmus and Shalulile because those two guys really work hard. What makes me happy is that we understand each other and we will keep on pushing and try to create more goals. What makes me even happier is that we combine very well on the field and that’s what makes things look a little bit easier for us.”

Zwane, Erasmus and Shalulile have scored 11 of Sundowns’ 13 league goals this season.

