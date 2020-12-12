Jordan Zemura made his English Championship debut in Bournemouth’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The youngster came on as a substitute in the 87th minute to earn his first league minutes at the age of 21 years, 26 days. Despite not making any significant contribution, it was a proud moment for the Zimbabwe international.

He had made four matchday squad appearances before his first league appearance.

A final change… 🔛 Burchall, Zemura ↩️ Stanislas, Smith What a moment this is for Zemura and Burchall, who are on for their league debuts 👊 86' | 🍒 5-0 🔵 // #afcb pic.twitter.com/rG3ISY8XTe — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 12, 2020

Zemura, who arrived at the Cherries from Chalton as an academy player last year, made his debut for the senior team in September in the EFL Cup against Crystal Palace. He also played in the following round of the competition versus Manchester City.

Comments

comments