Jordan Zemura made his English Championship debut in Bournemouth’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The youngster came on as a substitute in the 87th minute to earn his first league minutes at the age of 21 years, 26 days. Despite not making any significant contribution, it was a proud moment for the Zimbabwe international.

He had made four matchday squad appearances before his first league appearance.

Zemura, who arrived at the Cherries from Chalton as an academy player last year, made his debut for the senior team in September in the EFL Cup against Crystal Palace. He also played in the following round of the competition versus Manchester City.

