Tinotenda Kadewere scored the solitary goal in Lyon’s 1-0 victory against PSG in a Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The Zimbabwean netted in the 35th minute with a clinical finish off an assist from Toko Ekambi. Lyon went to the break leading courtesy of the strike.
The effort was Kadewere’s fifth goal of the season.
The forward played for 75 minutes and got a performance rating of 7.6. He made 16/20 accurate passes and created two chances, in which one found its way to the back of the net.
The result, meanwhile, saw Lyon getting a league win at the Parc des Princes for the 1st time since 2007.
Here is the video of the goal.
