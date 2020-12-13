Tinotenda Kadewere will make his 13th straight league appearance for Lyon against PSG tonight.

The Zimbabwean is starting alongside Toko Ekambi and Memphis Depay in the front three in 4-3-3 formation.

For PSG, Kylian Mbappe is missing from the starting XI. He didn’t finish yesterday’s training session and will feature from the bench

The game will be played at the Parc de Paris. Kick-off is at 10 pm Zim time.

Here are line-ups.

PSG XI: Navas – Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Bakker – Verratti, Danilo, Paredes – Neymar, Kean, Di Maria.

Lyon XI: Lopes – Dubois, Denayer, Marcelo, Cornet – Mendes, Aouar, Paqueta – Depay, Kadewere, Toko-Ekambi.

