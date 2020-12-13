Callisto Pasuwa has set an unwanted record with Malawian giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has seen his side picking the least number of points in the first four games he has taken charge in a season since arriving in Malawi two years ago.

The latest slip comes after Bullets played to a 3-3 draw against Red Lions on Sunday afternoon. A second-half goal by Gomezgani Chirwa plus a brace from Hassan Kajoke helped the defending champions to move to five points out of a possible twelve.

The side played a goalless draw in the first game of the campaign before slumping to a 1-0 loss at Karonga United. They bounced back with a 2-0 win versus Chitipa United but the recent drop of points have set an unwanted record for the coach.

In his first four games when he arrived in 2018, Pasuwa scored nine points before posting ten in the following term after a similar number of rounds.

Despite the slump, Pasuwa still holds a commendable winning rate of 66.7% and is expected to pick up in the coming games. He has won the league title in the two seasons he has been in charge at Nyasa Big Bullets.

