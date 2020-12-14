Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has dropped six more players in latest squad changes as preparations for the CHAN tournament continue.

The released players are Phineas Bamusi, Valentine Kadzonzvo, Valentine Musarurwa, William Manondo, Collins Duwa and Xolani Ndlovu. The sextet failed to impress during the initial preparations.

Carlos Mavhurume, Tafadzwa Jaravani, Richard Hachiro, Ronald Chitiyo and Munyaradzi Diro Nyenye are now in the squad. Denver Mukamba has already been drafted in and has started training.

The new additions bring the total number of players in the camp to twenty-eight after another group of six stars was released last week.

The players are from FC Platinum and were dropped so that they could concentrate on the CAF Champions League.

