Mamelodi Sundowns’s request to have tomorrow’s DStv Premiership clash against TS Galaxy postponed has beed rejected by the South African Premier Soccer League.

The defending champions are in mourning following the untimely death of defender Motjeka Madisha, who lost his due to a car crash in Kempton Park early Sunday morning.

In the wake of the disaster, Masandawana made a plea to the PSL to have their game, slated for tomorrow at Loftus Versfeld, postponed to a later date, a request which has been rejected.

“This season the fact of an incredibly congested fixture due to the impact of COVID-19, means there are even greater pressures on maintaining the fixture. Fixture changes that are not essential will place the completion of the season at risk,” read the letter further,” wrote the PSL in response.

“Even where there are exceptional reasons the notice period is there to ensure the League is able to engage all other affected parties, hear their views, and ensure that arrangements that hey have already made are impacted as little as possible. It is simply not possible, on such short notice, to properly consider the application let alone process it. Again, please accept my condolences, but unfortunately the League is not able to postpone the fixture.”

