Two more players have been added to the Warriors’ CHAN squad after impressing coach Zdravko Logarusic, NewsDay has reported.

CAPS United pair of levitra brand usa online Tafadzwa Njaravani and dosage of cialis Richard Hachiro was spotted by the national team boss during a practice match played last week. The two follow Ngezi midfielder Denver Mukamba who was also drafted in after impressing during a friendly.

Mukamba is already in the camp with the rest of the team.

The preparations will run until the cost viagra online 20th of December when the team goes for a festive break before resuming on the 28th.

Meanwhile, six players were dropped from the team last week.

The released stars are from FC Platinum, and according to the gaffer, he wants them to concentrate on their CAF Champions league games.

Comments

comments