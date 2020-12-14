The UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 has been made.

There are a couple of blockblusters that have been set including Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea, Barcelona vs PSG while defending champions Bayern Munich will play Lazio.

Match dates are scheduled for February 16/17/23/24 for first legs and March 9/10/16/17 for the second legs with all games kicking off at 9pm CAT.

Here is the draw:

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Barcelona vs PSG

Porto vs Juventus

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

