The UEFA Champions League draw for the Round of 16 has been made.
There are a couple of blockblusters that have been set including Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea, Barcelona vs PSG while defending champions Bayern Munich will play Lazio.
Match dates are scheduled for February 16/17/23/24 for first legs and March 9/10/16/17 for the second legs with all games kicking off at 9pm CAT.
Here is the draw:
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester City
Lazio vs Bayern Munich
Atlético Madrid vs Chelsea
RB Leipzig vs Liverpool
Barcelona vs PSG
Porto vs Juventus
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund
Atalanta vs Real Madrid
