The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has issued a statement following the arrest of their national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic in South Africa.

The gaffer appeared in court on Friday facing charges of sexually harassing a waitress during the COSAFA U20 tournament in Port Elizabeth early this month.

He was released on a R10,000 bail and will appear in court again on February 25.

A statement from FAZ reads: “The Football Association of Zambia has been made aware of the serious allegations made against National Team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic in South Africa.

“Mr Sredojevic is being represented by legal counsel in this matter, where he pleaded not guilty, and we will be making a statement at the appropriate time.

“FAZ is not able to comment at this time, until briefed about the matter by Sredojevic and his legal team.”

