Football fans were glued to their television sets for yet another enthralling weekend of action in Europe’s leagues, here is how Zimbabwean players abroad fared their respective sides.

The eagerly-awaited top of the table clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon was decided by a Zimbabwean player, to the delight of the of the country’s football loving public.

On-song Tino Kadewere scored the only goal of the game as Lyon came out victorious against their much fancied opponents.

Kadewere’s 5th goal of the season fired Les Gones to their first win at the Parc des Princes in the league and also sent them joint top of the table in the French top flight.

Marvelous Nakamba made his first apperance since October when Aston Villa defeated Wolves 1-0 in a dramatic encounter in the English Premier League.

The midfielder was introduced with seconds remaining in the game.

Jordan Zemura made his debut appearance for the Bournemouth first team in the English Championship when he came off the bench in their 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield.

Teenage Hadebe started for the second game in a row and was impressive in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 3-0 victory at title-chasing Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Super Lig.

Admiral Muskwe’s fine form for the Leicester City development squad continues after the netted an equalizer in their Premier League U23s against Southampton.

He has has now scored four goals in his six appearances this term.

Comments

comments