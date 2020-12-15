The Olympique Lyon duo of Zimbabwean striker Tino Kadewere and Cameroonian winger Karl Toko Ekambi have been hailed for their complete performances in Les Gones’ crucial victory over PSG on Sunday.

Kadewere and Toko Ekambi, who both arrived at Lyon in January, combined for the only goal of the game; the Cameroonian unselfishly set up the Zimbabwe, who cooly-slotted home past Keylor Navas.

The Guardian’s Adam White showered the pair with praise for the efforts in the table of the table clash.

“Kadewere, who scored the only goal of the game, is the obvious hero. His pressing led to Presnel Kimpembe’s misplaced pass, from which Karl Toko Ekambi set him up to score. It was not all smooth sailing for Kadewere. The Zimbabwe international snatched at a few chances and fired over just before he found the back of the net, but his inclusion in the starting XI for what he called “his first big match in Europe” was more than justified. Given the form that Kadewere and Toko Ekambi – who was also signed last January – are showing, Lyon manager Rudi Garcia is currently leaving Moussa Dembélé, the club’s top goalscorer last season, on the bench,” he wrote.

Continued the article: “Kadewere played on the right side of a 4-3-3, where his pace and tireless running were instrumental in helping to shackle Neymar, particularly when Lyon right-back Léo Dubois was booked late in the first half and became vulnerable to a red card. Toko Ekambi played on the other side of Memphis (who seemed far more content to pal around with Neymar than to get stuck in the match in the same manner as his teammates) and he offered more of the same.

“Even at 28, his pace and endurance over 90 minutes remains an unassailable asset. He unselfishly set up Kadewere for the goal and, with three goals and four assists in his last four matches, he continues to improve. Toko Ekambi is now a far more complete player than the one who left Angers for Spain in 2018. His workrate and positional adaptability have busted the notion that Lyon need play with an orthodox striker.”

