Zambia coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has denied charges of sexual assault in South Africa.

The Serbian gaffer was arrested last week appeared in court on Friday facing charges of sexually harassing a waitress during the COSAFA U20 tournament in Port Elizabeth early this month.

He was released on a R10,000 bail and will appear in court again on February 25.

“(These are) total baseless accusations intended to unsettle Zambia team that has not conceded goal on this tournament (Cosafa Under-20 Cup),” Sredojevic told BBC Sport Africa.

“My legal representatives are dealing with this character assassination attempt….”

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen