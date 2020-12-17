Zdravko Logarusic will welcome six FC Platinum players back in the Warriors squad currently in camp for CHAN tournament.

Petros Mhari, Ralph Kawondera, Kelvin Madzongwe, Perfect Chikwende, Stanley Ngala and Brian Banda are expected to join camp before Friday. The sextet was released last week to focus on their team’s preparations for the Champions League game against Simba SC of Tanzania on 23 December.

“We are going to call in players from FC Platinum to report to the camp to make our team strong,” the Warriors coach was quoted as saying by H-Metro.

“I didn’t drop them; l just gave their coach time to work with them because we also want them to make success in their Champions League.

“They will join camp tomorrow (today).

“And we want to give them a few days to see if they can gel with the team.”

