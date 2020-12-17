Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho believes his team put a better performance despite Liverpool dominating the match and went on to win it 2-1.

Roberto Firmino’s 90th-minute header secured the victory after Heung-Min Son had cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s first-half opener.

The Reds enjoyed 76 per cent possession and created more opportunities, but Spurs had the best chances coming on their way.

After the final whistle, Mourinho approached Klopp, and the two were seen exchanging words in disagreement.

The Spurs boss later revealed at his post-match presser that he was telling the German that his side was better than Liverpool.

“The best team lost, and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion,” said Mourinho as he also criticised Klopp’s touchline behaviour.

“If I behave like he does on the touchline, I have no chance to stay there, and I am out one minute after.

“Or do you want me to take the table with the time from the fourth official’s hands to see what happens to me? I am saying for some reason I am different, and that’s sad.”

The defeat was Spurs’ second of the season – and first since the opening day against Everton – and they now trail the champions by three points having gone into the top-of-the-table showdown ahead on goal difference.

