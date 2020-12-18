The Fifa’s The Best awards ceremony was held on Thursday with Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich and Poland crowned the Player of the Year.

Lewandowski beat the competition of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Mess of Barcelona, who won it last year, to scoop the honour.

The winner of The Best player category was determined through a voting process in which four groups – football fans, selected media representatives, the national team captains and head coaches from around the globe took part.

The voting procedure was supervised and monitored by the independent observer PricewaterhouseCoopers Switzerland.

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona voted Lewandowski in the first place and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Belgium in second with Ronaldo coming in third.

Coach Zdravko Logarusic chose Liverpool and Senegal striker Sadio Mane in the first place, Lewandowski as his second-best and Kylian Mbappé in third.

The Chronicle journalist, Sikhumbuzo Moyo, who represented the Zimbabwe media in the voting, picked Lewandowski in first, Mané in second and Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah in third.

Breakdown of the voting results:

