King Nadolo will spend three weeks on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury during a practice match last week.

The Dynamos midfielder, one of the big names in the Warriors’ CHAN squad, was on the end of a rough tackle during the team’s friendly match against Caps United.

Initial fears were that he suffered an ankle fracture which could have ruled him out of tournament set to start on January 16 but following a scan, he only sustained muscle injuries.

“The injury is not too serious as we had feared,” Warriors physiotherapist Admire Nyamadzawo told NewsDay.

“He has notable ankle swelling and injury to two muscles that pass through the ankle, the extensor hallucis longus and extensor digitorum longus. He is going to be out for at least three weeks.”

Defender Partson Jaure and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku also picked injuries last week and are expected to resume training soon.

