Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze’s return to the Baroka starting eleven did not go so well as he was breached three times in Bakgakga’s 1-3 defeat to SuperSport United.

The 30-year-old former Chicken Inn shot-stopper has been of late playing second fiddle to Masuluke Oscarine, who has kept goal for the Limpopo-based side in the last four games.

Today though, coach Thoka Matsimela decided to reinstate the Warriors number one between the sticks but a double from Bradley Grobbler and generica cialis another one from Thamsanqa Gabuza ensured that United travel back to Pretoria with maximum points.

Worryingly for Chipezeze, Baroka might not have won any of the sale viagra approved last four games Oscarine was in goal, but he did not concede three goals in any of them, which once again puts the Zimbabwean’s position under threat.

Comments

comments