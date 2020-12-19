Teenage Hadebe will make his return to Yeni Malatyaspor first XI this afternoon after missing the midweek fixture in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean was an unused substitute as his side cruised to a 5-0 win over third-tier club Hekimoğlu. He will start in today’s Super Lig match versus Kasimpasa.

The game kicks off at 3 pm Zimbabwean time.

The appearance will be his third straight in the league after starting and played the entire ninety minutes against Basaksehir and Fenerbahce.

His performances in those games have helped him cement his first-team berth after being dropped to the bench in the initial rounds of the season.

