Jose Mourinho has taken another big swipe at Jurgen Klopp, this time claiming that the Liverpool boss should not have won the FIFA’s Best Coach of the Year award.

Klopp picked the gong for the second successive time after beating the competition of Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich’s Hans-Dieter Flick who was the favourite in the category.

And when asked what he thought about the winner, Mourinho said he was surprised and thought the honour should have gone to Flick.

“I think the only chance for Flick to win is if Bayern find two or three new competitions for him to win,” the Spurs boss said at a presser on Friday.

“So maybe if he wins seven titles in one season, maybe he wins the award.

“I believe he only won the Champions League, the Bundesliga, German Cup, European Super Cup and German Super Cup.

“He only won five, including the biggest one of all.

“Poor Flick. I think the only chance is for Bayern to find two or three more trophies to see if he can win it.”

Mourinho’s claims come after he told Klopp on Wednesday that his Spurs side was better than Liverpool who dominated the entire match and won it 2-1 with Roberto Firmino scoring a last-minute winner for the Reds.

