Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi is facing another suspension in the 2020/21 French Ligue 1 season.

The Zimbabwean is just one yellow card away from the ban, his third in this campaign. He is expected to feature tonight against Olympique de Marseille but should avoid a booking so that he won’t miss the trip to Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Munetsi’s first suspension was from a red card which ruled him out of the clash against PSG in September before accumulating three yellow cards ahead of the Lorient match in October.

These are the only games that he has missed this term, having featured in all the other thirteen matches in the league.

Meanwhile, the Marseille clash starts at 8 pm Zimbabwean time.

Comments

comments