Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United recorded yet another impressive victory in the DStv Premiership after beating Baroka 3-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

On the back of 2-1 victories over Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs, the Zimbabwean coach was looking to guide Matsatsantsa to a third triumph on the trot.

They did so in impressive fashion over a tricky opponent at a tricky venue.

Bradely Grobbler’s brace on either side of the half time break as well as another from Thamsanqa Gabuza propelled the Pretoria-based side to a deserved victory while Baroka got their consolation goal through an own goal by Grant Kekana.

The win sees United move to third on the table with 15 points from seven games.

