Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere has given credit to his strike partners Memphis Depay and buy usa viagra online drugs Karl Toko Ekambi following yet another impressive display by the trio, in last night’s victory over Nice.

The three, who have scored 22 of Les Gones’s 31 league goals this season, were instrumental again last as Rudi Garcia’s men climbed to the summit of the table.

Man of the match Kadewere, netted one and assisted two goals while Houssem Aouar rounded off the generic viagra over the counter scoring as Lyon showed their title credentials for all to see.

Speaking to OLTV after the match, Kadewere said: “We are very happy. We needed to win after a tough match against Brest. We wanted to come back with the three points. This kind of match gives us confidence. We worked together. There is one match left before the break, we have to stay focused. We played well together, Toko Ekambi, Memphis, and myself everything is going well. It’s good for the whole attacking line to score.”

