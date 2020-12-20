The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has reportedly requested to buy au vardenafil Zifa for an international friendly against the Warriors.

The game is meant to be used as part of the preparations for the 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) finals set for Cameroon next month. Both teams are taking part in the tournament.

According to the Standard, it is not clear if Zifa will take up the offer.

The locally-based Warriors team has been in camp for almost two weeks, playing a couple of practice games with local Premiership clubs.

However, coach Zdravko Logarusic feels there is a need to play more competitive games before the clomid for sale tournament starts.

There were also plans to play Kenya in a friendly match, but nothing has been said since.

Zimbabwe is in Group A and will play hosts Cameroon in the opening match on January 16.

