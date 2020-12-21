The South African top-flight, the DStv Premiership entered match day eight with a host of fixtures across the Limpopo; here is how Zimbabwean players fared.

Khama Billiat started, while Willard Katsande came off the bench in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 stalemate with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Devine Lunga started and played for 90 minutes while Knox Mutizwa came off the bench in Golden Arrows’ 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera started for SuperSport United in their 3-1 victory over Baroka.

For Baroka, Elvis Chipezeze was in goal, making a return to the starting eleven after four games.

Talent Chawapihwa and Butho Ncube were introduced in the second half of AmaZulu’s 3-1 come from behind victory over Chippa United.

Ovidy Karuru started and played the entire the game in Black Leopards’ 1-2 defeat Swallows.