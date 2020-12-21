Former Warriors international Nyasha Mushekwi wedded his Swedish sweetheart, Arsema Ghebrehiwot, over the weekend.

Mushekwi and Ghebrehiwot have been together for some time and got married two years after their engagement.

Their union was a low-profile event with only a couple of close friends and family in attendance, possibly due to the coronavirus lockdown regulations.

The marriage is said to have happened in Sweden, at a time the Chinese League One’s regular campaign has ended.

Mushekwi’s Zhejiang Energy Greentown narrowly missed out on securing promotion to Chinese Super League (CSL). The team suffered a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Wuhan Zall in the promotion play-offs played in late November.