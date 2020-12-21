Gavin Hunt has admitted getting under pressure at Kaizer Chiefs following the team’s poor run this season.

AmaKhosi are rooted in the 13th position after winning one game in their eight games this term. They have picked just seven points out of a possible 24.

Speaking after their 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday, coach Hunt said coaching Chiefs is the most stressful job he has ever had in his 25-year-career.

“Yes. It certainly is (the most stressful job),” the gaffer said, according to the Citizen. “It’s only been a few games, but it certainly is.

“It hasn’t been easy. Things have gone against us a little bit, but sometimes you’ve got to work harder for those things.”

Hunt also said the draw against Celtic was technically a defeat to him as he lost out on two crucial points.

“On the evidence of the chances created, I think it’s two points lost. We had some great opportunities in the first half, and they didn’t have any that I recall.

“They scored a wonder goal, and that was it. It’s more a matter of two points lost than the one gained,” he added.