Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has detailed his decision to chop half of the players named in the provisional Warriors CHAN squad.

The Croat initially named a 34-member provisional squad for the CHAN tournament, which is slated for next month in Cameroon but dropped half of the number of players in it, an decision he has now lifted the lid on.

“My plan was to watch every team playing in the mini-tournament and I would have wanted to select based on their form not on their past capabilities,” he told The Herald.

“Unfortunately, the mini-tournament failed to take off and I was left in a dilemma.

“I then sought to play as many practice matches as I could against Premiership teams and even lower division sides. What I have done is dropping those I thought didn’t fit into the philosophy as quickly as possible and taking aboard those I thought could grasp concepts quickly,” he added.

