For the second time this season, in-form Warriors star Tino Kadewere has been named in the French Ligue 1 team of the week.

The lanky striker was first drafted in the French top-flight weekly best eleven when his solitary strike sank defending champions Paris Saint Germain at home.

On Saturday, he scored again in Les Gones’ 4-1 victory over Nice. This was the former Harare City man’s 6th goal of the season, and he is the team of the week, together with teammate Karl Toko Ekambi, with whom he has formed a lethal attack together with captain Memphis Depay.