Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare has confirmed negotiations are ongoing to arrange a couple of international friendlies for the national team ahead of the CHAN tournament set for next month.

According to the Herald, ZIFA is in talks with the football associations of Rwanda and Kenya.

Mpandare confirmed the news to the Herald: “We have been in camp with the national team while at the same time we have been negotiating for friendlies with different countries.

“We have broken camp for the Christmas Holidays, and when we return on the night of December 27 for the resumption of the camp the day after, the team would have been trimmed to 23.”

Mpandare added that if the team manages to secure the friendly matches as is most likely, the team will leave the country on January 4.

The games will run from January 16 and February 7 with Zimbabwe playing in the opening match against hosts Cameroon.