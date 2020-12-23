Iker Casillas has returned to Real Madrid to take up a role as the club foundation’s assistant general director.

The former goalkeeper started his career as a youth player at Los Blancos before featuring in the first team from 1999 to 2015, winning 19 titles including three Champions Leagues and five Spanish championships.

The appointment comes four months after Casillas officially retired from playing at the age of 39 due to a heart attack suffered in training in May 2019.

In confirming the news, the Spain giants said on Tuesday: “Real Madrid CF have announced that Iker Casillas has joined the Real Madrid Foundation as an assistant to the general director.

“Iker Casillas is a Real Madrid legend who represents the values of our club and is the best goalkeeper in our history.”

The foundation carries out football-related actions, such as recently funding internships for young players in China and organising workshops on sports psychology.