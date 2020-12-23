Norman Mapeza has revealed that only two players in his squad are battling fitness issues ahead of the Champions League – first round, first-leg – clash against Simba SC of Tanzania this afternoon.

The Platinum Boys host the East African at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mapeza confirmed that Silas Songani is out of selection while Ralph Kawondera is doubtful.

“It has been good so far I can’t complain, I think Silas Songani picked up a knock against Costa do Sol, so he is out then we are assessing Ralph Kawondera, he got injured against Eagles FC, but everyone else is okay,” the gaffer said.

Assessing their opponents, Mapeza said: “We are playing a quality team with a lot of quality players if you check in their squad they have got players from Ivory Coast from Zambia and Mozambique and it clearly shows their intentions towards this tournament.

“We have been talking to the boys we have some video analysis that we did and the guys are ready.”