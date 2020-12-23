Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored his first league goal for Stade de Reims in their 3-1 victory away at Bordeaux on Wednesday.

The tough-tackling midfielder, who moved to Reims for Orlando Pirates before the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt, is a regular for the French Ligue 1 side but he hadn’t scored for them.

He finally broke that jinx when he came off the bench to net Reims’ third goal of the night.

They (Reims) opened the scoring in the 15th minute through Moroccan defender Yunis Abdelhamid before Boulaye Dia doubled their lead three minutes later.

Bordeaux pulled one back in the second half through Hwang before Munetsi sealed all three points for David Guion‘s men with two minutes on the clock remaining.