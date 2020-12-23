Warriors striker Tino Kadewere scored again, in Olympique Lyon’s 3-0 win over Nantes in the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has been impressive for Les Gones this season and was also on target in last week’s victory over Nice.

Lyon broke the deadlock in the 4th minute when Houssem Aouar’s cross found Cameroonian winger Karl Toko Ekambi, who made no mistake from close range.

Kadewere doubled Lyon’s advantage when Lucas Paquetá’s shot was saved by Nantes goalkeeper Lafont, but the Zimbabwean striker reacted quickly to fire home the rebound.

The former Harare City man turned from scorer to provider when he provided for Lucas Paquetá to score Lyon’s third and they went to the half time break in cruise control.

Rudi Garcia’s men took the foot off the pedal in the second half but had done enough in the first stanza to collect maximum points.

The result sees Lyon go level on points with log leaders Lille in an enticing title race.