In-form Zimbabwean star Tino Kadewere is once again in Olympique Lyon’s starting eleven in the Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.
The lanky striker scored his 6th goal of the season last week and was named in the French top-flight team of the week.
He starts again in attack tonight alongside partners in crime Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi.
Kick off is 22:00 local time.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen