In-form Zimbabwean star Tino Kadewere is once again in Olympique Lyon’s starting eleven in the Ligue 1 clash against Nantes.

The lanky striker scored his 6th goal of the season last week and was named in the French top-flight team of the week.

He starts again in attack tonight alongside partners in crime Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Kick off is 22:00 local time.

