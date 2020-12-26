Tanzanian top-flight club Azam has confirmed that Prince Dube is expected to return to action on January 15 before the league game against Coastal Union.

The 23-year old hurt his left hand’s ulnar muscle during his side’s 1-0 defeat by Young Africans in the Tanzanian Premier League in late November.

He underwent a successful operation in South Africa early this month and has since started light training.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Azam said: “Our striker, Prince Dube, has already started a special fitness program, under our Physical Coach, Nyasha Charandura.

“Dube is yet to fully recover and is expected to return to action on January 15, next year.”

Before the injury, Dube scored six goals and four assists in the league to lead the scoring chat at that time.