Marvelous Nakamba will start on the bench in Aston Villa’s EPL clash against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has started once this season, playing the entire minutes in the goalless draw against Burnley. His appearance came following the suspension of Douglas Luiz.

But the Brazilian is available today and retains his starting berth in the team.

Kick-off is at 5 pm, and the match is live on SuperSport TV.

Elsewhere, Tendayi Darikwa is missing in Nottingham Forest’s match-day squad against Birmingham City in the English Championship.

The Warriors defender is still to feature a game this season and his only involvement in the team was being an unused substitute on a few occasions.