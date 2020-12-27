Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was not happy with his players after the defeat to Arsenal, describing their performance as ‘lazy.’

An Alexandre Lacazette first half penalty and goals from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka ensured that a somewhat second string Arsenal side collected maximum points and bragging rights in the London derby, as well as their first league since November 1.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lampard did not hide his disappointment with his charges.

“It was an opportunity to go second against a team that are having a tough time,” he said.

“You either make it difficult for them or you give them a little opening and we did that from minute one and continued for 45 minutes. It was lazy to give away a penalty and lazy to give away a free kick that he (Xhaka) puts in the top corner.”

“We fought … but in the first half we gave ourselves too much to do… I’ll take responsibility on the outside but the players also have to take responsibility,” added the former midfielder.

The Blues are now seventh on the table.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen