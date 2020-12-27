Zimbabwean midfielder Never Tigere was on target when his Tanzanian side Azam FC returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Magereza last night.

Azam had not tasted victory in six league games in a period in which they even made a managerial casualty.

They did however deliver a perfect holidays gift for their fans through goals from Tigere and Obrey Chirwa.

Azam is also home to defender Bruce Kangwa and star striker Prince Dube, who is currently sidelined by injury and is on the recovery path.