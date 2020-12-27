Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic believes star striker Tino Kadewere can replicate his combination at Olympique Lyon with Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi at national level with Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat.

Kadewere has taken the French Ligue 1 by storm scoring seven goals thus far but it is the lethal attack he has formed with Depay and Toko Ekambi which has propelled Lyon’s title charge.

Logarusic insists he can also do the same with his Warriors teammates.

“I have been closely watching him and I must admit that the boy is a formidable force. He is riding high like a Warrior. He is raising the country’s flag high,” the Croat told Pan African Football.

“My hope is that he keeps this form until we restart Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next year. We need him to keep his A game and score more goals for us. Last time in Algeria, he scored although we lost but in the coming matches he will score as we win.”

“We have great players, Musona (Knowledge), Billiat (Khama), Nakamba (Marvelous) and many others who I know Tino can form a strong combination with, just like he has done with Ekambi and Depay at Lyon,” he added.

